CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Likely To Release Today, Check Details
Here are all the important instructions regarding CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 that every student should know.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 on Monday, 14 March 2022.
CBSE has already declared Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 and shared the mark sheets with the schools.
Students are requested to contact their respective schools to know by when they will receive the scorecards.
Now the schools are expecting that the board might share Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 on 14 March 2022 or latest by 15 March morning.
The CBSE has not made any official announcements about the declaration of the results.
Students should also note that the CBSE has not released Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on the official website.
There are chances that the results will be out soon on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in but for now, the students are requested to coordinate with their schools to receive the mark sheets.
It is to be noted that an official notification regarding the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 will be shared on the website cbse.gov.in for the students.
The CBSE has only shared the theory performance with the respective schools.
Schools will add the practical marks and then share the final score with the students.
This process might take a little extra time so the students are requested to be patient. They should contact their respective schools to receive updates about the mark sheets and check the CBSE official website for important information.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Important Details
Before the CBSE releases the Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022, most likely by Monday, 14 March 2022 or by tomorrow, here are a few things students should note:
The board is expected to share only the theory paper marks with the schools
Schools will decide whether to add the practical marks or share only the theory paper marks with the students
Pass or fail depends on the combined performance of both Term 1 and Term 2 examination marks
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in theory and practical examinations of both terms combined to pass.
The CBSE has already released the Term 2 Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12. Students will have to appear for offline examinations at the designated exam centres.
Students can take a look at the official website cbse.gov.in for more updates on the Class 12 Term 1 results and the Term 2 date sheet.
