CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Exam 2022: Important Points To Know
The results of CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 Exam 2022 shall be released soon on cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 exam 2022 results anytime.
While the board has not yet announced the official exam schedule of CBSE Class 10,12 term 2, candidates can expect the exams to be conducted provided the COVID-19 situation improves in the country.
However, candidates must note that several states such as Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, have decided to go ahead with the board exams.
Please refer to the following important points now for CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 board exam 2022:
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Board Exam Result: Important Points
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE is conducting the board exams in sets of two terms namely, term 1 and term 2.
CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 concluded on 22 December 2021.
CBSE Board and the Ministry of Education are ready to conduct the Term 2 exams for Class 10 and 12 soon.
Due to most health experts saying that the third wave of COVID-19 will flatten soon, there are slim chances of the CBSE term 2 exams of getting cancelled.
The duration of CBSE Term 2 exams for Classes 10, 12 will be two hours and the questions asked will be subjective.
To check the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 results, candidates can visit the following official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Candidates can also check their CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results 2022 on DigiLocker and UMANG app.
CBSE Board has released the sample paper for upcoming Class 10 and 12 term 2 examination 2022.
The sample question papers for term 2 exams are available at the official website of CBSE, www.cbseacademic.nic.in.
Students are advised to check the following website of CBSE regualarly: cbse.gov.in.
For more updates on the CBSE Class 10,12 term 1 board exams 2022, check this space regularly.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.