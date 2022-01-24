CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 1 Result 2021–22 To Be Out Today? All You Need to Know
CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result 2021-22 is expected to be released on cbseresults.nic.in soon.
Lakhs of students across India have been eagerly waiting for the CBSE class 10 and 12 term 1 result 2021-22 to be released. While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official announcement regarding the result date, media reports suggest that it could be released on Monday, 24 January 2022.
However, candidates must note that according to latest statement by CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 results 2021-22 shall not be released today.
Thus, amidst all this uncertainity, students are still advised to visit the official website of CBSE regularly.
The evaluation process of the CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 exam 2021-22 had considerably been delayed due to the third wave of CVOID-19 in India.
The results were initially supposed to be out by 15 January 2022 but the rise in Omicron cases across India led to a delay in the process.
Additionally, the CBSE was supposed to hold a review meeting of the evaluation process from the third week of January. However, there has still not been any official announcement regarding the release date of the CBSE board exam results.
In addition, candidates must note that whenever the results are released, they can check their CBSE class 10,12 term 1 board results 2021-22 on the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
Besides this, students can also check their respective results on DigiLocker, UMANG app and through IVRS and SMS.
For more updates regarding the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 board results 2021-22, please stay tuned to the Quint or regularly check the CBSE websites - www.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.