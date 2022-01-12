CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected to be out Soon

According to latest updates, the board results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 Term 1 are expected to be out by the end of mid January 2022.

Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE on cbsereuslts.nic.in, in order to know more information on the release date of the term 1 results as well as download them once they have been released.