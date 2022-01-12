CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected to be out Soon
Candidates can check their CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result 2021-22 on cbsereuslts.nic.in once released
According to latest updates, the board results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 Term 1 are expected to be out by the end of mid January 2022.
Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE on cbsereuslts.nic.in, in order to know more information on the release date of the term 1 results as well as download them once they have been released.
While CBSE has not announced any particular date for the release o the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 results 2021-22, schools across the country have suggested that CBSE got in touch with them wherever any clarification of marks was needed. Hence, one can assume that the board is in its final stages to prepare the term 1 results.
Additionally, there is no clarity on how the board will release the CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021-22. However, most people are expecting it to be declared online at cbseresults.nic.in
Hence, we at The Quint advise all students to routinely check the official webiste of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, and be rest assured that we shall post any important updates here, as and when any official notification is released.
