ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected to be out Soon

Candidates can check their CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result 2021-22 on cbsereuslts.nic.in once released

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021-22 to be out soon</p></div>
i

According to latest updates, the board results for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 Term 1 are expected to be out by the end of mid January 2022.

Hence, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of CBSE on cbsereuslts.nic.in, in order to know more information on the release date of the term 1 results as well as download them once they have been released.

Also Read

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check on Different Platforms

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check on Different Platforms

While CBSE has not announced any particular date for the release o the CBSE class 10,12 term 1 results 2021-22, schools across the country have suggested that CBSE got in touch with them wherever any clarification of marks was needed. Hence, one can assume that the board is in its final stages to prepare the term 1 results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, there is no clarity on how the board will release the CBSE class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021-22. However, most people are expecting it to be declared online at cbseresults.nic.in

Also Read

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected To Be Released By 15 January

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22 Expected To Be Released By 15 January

Hence, we at The Quint advise all students to routinely check the official webiste of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, and be rest assured that we shall post any important updates here, as and when any official notification is released.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT