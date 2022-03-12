CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 Declared: Marks Available With Schools
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 declared on 11 March 2022.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on Friday, 11 March 2022.
The board has announced the result and the scores of the students who had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 examinations held in the months of November and December.
However, it is to be noted by the students that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not published the Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on their official site – cbseresults.nic.in.
The board has mailed the Class 10 term 1 Result 2022 along with the scorecard to the respective school.
Candidates are advised to contact their respective schools for more details on the result.
The ones who appeared for the Class 12 Term 1 examinations should note that the board has not released the result yet.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official updates about the Class 12 Term 1 Result.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check
Schools will collate and share the mark sheets of the Class 10 Term 1 examinations once they are able to download and process the result. All the results have been mailed to the schools on 11 March 2022.
Students can contact their respective schools to know by when they will receive the mark sheet.
It is also likely that the board will release the result on the official website soon.
As of now, there are no official updates about the release of the Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 on the site by CBSE.
Students can keep checking the CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. for any update or information.
The students who had appeared for the examination should note that the schools might take a few hours to process the result and share it with the respective students.
In case the board releases the results on the website anytime soon, students will receive a notification and they can download their result from the site - cbseresults.nic.in.
Students and parents should remember that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022 comprise only the Term 1 MCQ marks.
The marks are for the theory examination only, internal examination scores have not been added.
The final result will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on their official website after the Class 10 Term 2 examinations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.