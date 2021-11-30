CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021 Commence Today: Check Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams for the 2021-22 session are scheduled to begin from Tuesday, 30 November, for all the major subjects.

Candidates must read the guidelines issued by CBSE mentioned below as they begin by giving their first CBSE board exam in the social sciences subject today.

All candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 are being held offline and this is the first time CBSE is conducting board exams in two terms.