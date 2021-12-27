CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Check on Different Platforms
Read more to know how to check CBSE class 10,12 term 1 result 2022 on websites, mobile apps and more
The results for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 board examination 2022 are scheduled to be released in January 2022 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result 2022 on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, once released.
While CBSE has not yet announced a date for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 board exam 2022 results, students can expect them to be declared in January 2022, post the completion of the exams, as mentioned in a previous statement by the board.
Also, candidates must note that the CBSE term 1 Class 10 and 12 results will only be declared in the form of marks in each subject.
No student shall be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories and the final board results will only be declared by CBSE once the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams have concluded.
Please see below a detailed step-by-step procedure to check and download your CBSE term 1 Class 10 and 12 result 2022.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
Navigate to the link that reads,' CBSE class 10 term 1 result 2022' or 'CBSE class 12 term 1 result 2022'
Enter your roll number and other details required to log in.
Your CBSE class 10, class 12 term 1 result 2022 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Alternatively, candidates can also check their CBSE class 10, class 12 term 1 result 2022 through a range of different mobile applications available on the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, students will simply have to register themselves on the apps to access the CBSE class 10, class 12 term 1 result 2022 on their respective mobiles.
For more updates on the CBSE class 10, class 12 term 1 result 2022, please check this space regularly and visit the official websites of CBSE for more information.
