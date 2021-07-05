CBSE Boards 2022: Exam To Be Held in 2 Parts; 50% Syllabus Each

In case the situation of the pandemic improves and students are able to come to schools or centres for taking the exams: Board would conduct Term I and Term II examinations at schools/centres and the theory marks will be distributed equally between the two exam.

In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during November-December 2021, but Term II exams are held at schools or centres: Term I MCQ based examination would be done by students online/offline from home — in this case, the weightage of this exam for the final score would be reduced, and weightage of Term II exams will be increased for declaration of final result.

In case the situation of the pandemic forces complete closure of schools during March-April 2022, but Term I exams are held at schools or centres: Results would be based on the performance of students on Term I MCQ based examination and internal assessments. The weightage of marks of Term I examination conducted by the Board will be increased to provide year end results of candidates.