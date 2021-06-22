Why Did Govt Ignore Parliament Panel’s ‘Oxygen Shortage’ Warning?

Warnings about a looming oxygen shortage shared in Parliament as long back as November 2020, were ignored by the Central Government. Why?

“The Committee recommends that the Government encourages adequate production of oxygen for ensuring its supply as per demand in hospitals,” said a report titled, ‘The Outbreak of Pandemic COVID-19 And its Management’ prepared by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health And Family Welfare.

The report was tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in November 2020 based on the inputs from different stakeholders over a period of nine months (February-October 2020).