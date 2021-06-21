SC to Examine CBSE, ICSE Marking System Merits; Hearing Tomorrow

After the cancellation of Class 12 examinations, the Supreme Court on Monday, 21 June, said that it will take up the matters challenging the assessment systems devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Tuesday.

The court further said that it has agreed with the boards’ schemes in principle but will “hear the petitioners before suggesting modifications".

The matter will be heard at 2 pm on Tuesday.

The court passed the order while it was taking stock of Class 12 exams by the state boards, following the cancellation by the CBSE and ICSE boards. The court was informed that Assam, Tripura, and Punjab have cancelled Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Bar&Bench reported.