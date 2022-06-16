CBSE Board Results 2022: CBSE 10th,12th Result Date, Check Official Website

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results next month. The CBSE Board Results 2022 will be available on the official website for the students to check and download. It is to be noted that more than 35 lakh students are waiting for the board to declare the CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022. According to the latest media reports, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to release by 15 July.

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is likely to release by 31 July 2022 as per the media reports. It is important to remember that the Class 10 exams ended on 24 May 2022 and the 12th board exams concluded on 15 June 2022. The exams took place based on the dates mentioned on the CBSE schedule.