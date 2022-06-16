CBSE Board Results 2022: CBSE 10th,12th Result Date, Check Official Website
CBSE Board 10th,12th Result 2022: Check cbse.gov.in, to know the result release date and time.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results next month. The CBSE Board Results 2022 will be available on the official website for the students to check and download. It is to be noted that more than 35 lakh students are waiting for the board to declare the CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022. According to the latest media reports, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to release by 15 July.
The CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 is likely to release by 31 July 2022 as per the media reports. It is important to remember that the Class 10 exams ended on 24 May 2022 and the 12th board exams concluded on 15 June 2022. The exams took place based on the dates mentioned on the CBSE schedule.
Now, the students are waiting for the board to declare the CBSE Board Results 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 so that they can check their performance.
CBSE Result 2022: Classes 10 and 12 Result Details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official announcement on the CBSE Board Results 2022 release date and time so the candidates should keep checking the website.
The website that the candidates need to visit to download the CBSE Board 10th,12th Result 2022 once released is cbse.gov.in. The board is also expected to make an official announcement about the result on the same website.
As of now, the candidates who had appeared for the exams should note that the CBSE Board Results 2022 for Class 10 will be announced by 15 July 2022 and the Class 12 Results 2022 will release by 31 July 2022.
CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to download the CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 online, once released officially:
First, go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) - cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Board Results 2022 link will be available on the homepage, tap on the activated link.
Enter the required log in credentials and verify them with the details on your admit card.
The CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result from the website and take a printout of the same if necessary.
Candidates are requested to wait for the board to make formal announcements about the CBSE Board 10th,12th Result 2022 date on the website.
