CBSE Syllabus for 2022-23: Term Wise Exams for 10th & 12th Discontinued
CBSE is ready to switch back to its pre-pandemic format for 10th and 12th boards.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus for classes 10 and 12 has not been divided into two terms which means that the system will not be continued any further.
Students and teachers can download the new syllabus of different classes from the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.
The exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a pre-pandemic manner. The decision was taken through a detailed analysis of the new pattern and feedback from the stakeholders.
“Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” the official notification from CBSE reads."
CBSE 10th & 12th Boards: Term Wise Exams Discontinued
The official notification from the board confirmed that there will be no term wise exams for classes 10 and 12 from the next academic session (2022-23).
The Board had divided the exams into two terms during the COVID-19 pandemic. The term 1 exams were held from November- December 2021 and the term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May 2022.
The term 1 exam was based on 50% syllabus and the term 2 exams were a combination of objective and subjective questions. This system was prepared so that the board is left with at least one term to prepare the results at the end of the academic year.
Since the COVID cases have reduced, the CBSE has decided to switch back to the old format of conducting one board exam per year.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.