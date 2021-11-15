CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam to Begin from Tomorrow, Class 10 from 17 Nov

The Central Board of of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence Class 12 Term 1 Board exams 2021-22, from Tuesday, 16 November. The board will conduct minor subjects exams from Tuesday, whereas Class 12 Term 1 major subject exams are scheduled to begin from 1 December 2021.

Admit card for CBSE Term 1 Board exam for Classes 10 and 12 was released by the board on Tuesday, 9 November.