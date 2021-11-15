CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Board Exam to Begin from Tomorrow, Class 10 from 17 Nov
CBSE Class 12 major subject exams are scheduled to begin from 1 December 2021.
The Central Board of of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence Class 12 Term 1 Board exams 2021-22, from Tuesday, 16 November. The board will conduct minor subjects exams from Tuesday, whereas Class 12 Term 1 major subject exams are scheduled to begin from 1 December 2021.
Admit card for CBSE Term 1 Board exam for Classes 10 and 12 was released by the board on Tuesday, 9 November.
Minor subject exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams
CBSE will also begin Class 10 Term 1 minor subjects board exams from Wednesday, 17 November. Major subjects exams will be held from 30 November to 11 December 2021.
The decision to conduct board exams in two terms was announced by CBSE earlier this year. As per the official notice, the 1st term exams will be followed by the term-end or Term 2 exams, which will be held in March-April 2022.
Candidates must note that CBSE Term 1 board exam will comprise objective type questions.
Earlier this month, CBSE released the guidelines on how to fill the OMR sheet, along with a sample OMR sheet, which will be used for Term 1 examination. Students who have any doubt regarding the pattern of exam can check the guidelines on the official website of CBSE.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.