CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2021 Result Declared: Here's How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, 29 September, declared the result of CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on CBSE's official website: cbse.gov.in. Students can also directly visit the result page on: cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE conducted exams for the students who wanted to improve their result, and for the students under compartment or private category. The exams were also held for classes 10 and 12 private candidates, patrachar, and second chance compartment candidates, reported Indian Express.