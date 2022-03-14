Bihar Board, BSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Date: Check All the Latest Updates
Here are the steps to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2022.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release Class 12 or Intermediate Result 2022 very soon.
As per the latest reports, Class 12 Result 2022 is most likely to be announced on 16 March 2022.
Students who had appeared for the BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate examinations can check their results once they are out on the website.
They need to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 once it is officially released on the website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Class 12 Result 2022: Important Dates
The BSEB Class 12 examinations were conducted from 1 February 2022 to 14 February 2022. Now the students are waiting for the results, which are most likely to release on 16 March 2022.
However, students should note that the board has not made any official announcements regarding the result date.
Approximately 13 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Intermediate or Class 12 examinations. Along with the results, the students are also waiting for the BSEB Class 12 final answer key.
The board had released the provisional answer key on 3 March 2022 and the window to raise objections closed on 6 March 2022.
For all the latest updates regarding the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022, students can take a look at the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The other two websites that the students can check for all the latest updates are onlinebseb.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Class 12 Result 2022: How To Check
Once the BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Result 2022 is out on the official website on 16 March 2022, students can follow these steps to check their result online:
Click on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in
Click on the tab that reads 'Bihar Board 12th Result 2022' on the home page
Enter your roll code and roll number to log in
Enter the captcha that is mentioned on the page
Click on the button that states 'View' to submit all your details
The Bihar Board Inter Result 2022 will display on the screen of your device
Download the result
Take a printout of the BSEB Class 12 Result 2022
Students can also access the final answer key of BSEB Class 12 examination once it is released on the official website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.