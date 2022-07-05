BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Will Be Declared on 06 July 2022, How To Check

The final date of BSE (Board of Secondary Education) Odisha Result 2022 has finally been declared. On Monday, 04 July 2022, Samir Ranjan Dash (The School and Mass Education Department Minister) confirmed that the Odisha 10th Result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 and will be available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. However, the result timing has not been revealed yet and will be notified before the official announcement of the result.

Earlier, there were many speculations that the Odisha Result 2022 will be out on Monday, 04 July 2022. Now, finally we have the final date of the BSE Odisha Matric result 2022.