Odisha BSE Class-10 2021 Result Declared, Here's How to Check
A total of 5,74,125 students registered for Odisha BSE Class 10 exam, out of which 5,62,010 were declared passed.
Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday, 25 June declared the result of High School Certificate exam (HSC/ Class 10), state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination.
Students who registered themselves for any of the above mentioned exams can check their final result at board's official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
According to the board, this year, 97.89 percent students passed in Odisha's Class 10 result. It is around 20 percent more in comparison to last year's 78.76 percent.
A total of 5,74,125 students registered for Odisha Class 10 exam, out of which 5,62,010 were declared passed.
How to Check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result
Visit BSE official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Click on 'Annual HSC/ Madhyama/ State Open Certificate Examination Result 2021'
Enter your roll number or your name
Click on 'Find Results'
Your result will appear on your screen
Save it for future reference
Students who don't have internet connectivity, can get their result through SMS. In order to avail this service, they will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.
BSE Odisha Class 10 result was announced at 4 PM but was made available online at 6 PM. As per the official notice, the result was first presented before the examinations committee at 1 PM. After committee's approval, the result was uploaded on the BSE's website at 6 PM.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.