Odisha BSE Class-10 2021 Result to be Declared Today, How to Check

Students will be able to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result from 6 PM on Friday, 25 June.

The Quint
Updated
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE Odisha Class 10 Result can be checked online on&nbsp;bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in</p></div>
i

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is all set to announce the result of High School Certificate (HSC/ Class 10), state open school certificate, and Madhyama examination on Friday, 25 June.

Students who were enrolled for the above mentioned exams can check their result at board's official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

This year BSE had cancelled Class-10 examination due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 5 lakh students were register for the same, reported Hindustan Times.

BSE Odisha result are scheduled to publish at 4 PM, but the students will be able to check it online form 6 PM.

According to the official notification released by BSE, HSC, state open school certificate and Madhyama exam 2021 result will be placed before examination committee of the board on Friday, at 1 PM. After the approval from the committee, the result will be published from board's head office at 4 PM, it added.

How to Check BSE Odisha Class 10 Result

  • Visit BSE official website: bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in

  • Click on the result of HSC/ State Open School Certificate/ Madhyama Exam 2021

  • Key in your credentials registered with board

  • Your result will appear on your screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Students can also check their Class 10 result directly through SMS. For availing this service, they will have to type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 

