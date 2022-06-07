Assam HSLC Result 2022: SEBA Assam Board 10th Result Released, Check Direct Link

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has officially announced the Assam HSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 for the candidates. The students who had appeared for the exam can finally check their scores on the website. They also have the option to download the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 from the website as the board has formally released them for all the candidates. Anybody can access the result by logging in to their registered accounts.

It is to be noted that the Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 is available on the website sebaonline.org. Another website that the candidates can access to view the result is resultsassam.nic.in. The Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2022 is officially out on the mentioned websites so they can check the scores whenever they want.