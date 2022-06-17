WBJEE Result 2022 Today: Check Date, Time, and How to Check on wbjeeb.nic.in
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to declare the results of WBJEE 2022 on Friday, 17 June 2022. The exam is conducted every year for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.
Therefore, candidates who appeared for WBJEE 2022 are advised to visit wbjeeb.nic.in to check their results.
WBJEE Result Time: WBJEEB will release the result on the official website of the board at 04 pm on Friday. "Downloadable Rank cards will be available from Board's websites wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from 17 June, 04 pm onwards," reads the official notice released by the board. However, the WBJEE 2022 result will be announced through press conference at 02:30 pm on Friday, reported Hindustan Times.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check WBJEE 2022 result online.
How to Check WBJEE Result 2022?
Visit the official website of WNJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in or wbjeeb.in
Click on the WBJEE link on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on WBJEE result 2022 link available on the homepage
Enter your application number and password
Click on Login/Sign In
Your WBJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen
Check your rank
Download and save the result for future reference
WBJEE 2022 exam was conducted on 30 April 2022.
Final answer keys for the same were released on the official website of WBJEEB on Thursday, 16 June 2022. "Scoring and ranking will done on these final answer keys," reads the notice released by the board.
