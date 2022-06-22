AP Inter Result 2022 Declared: Manabadi 1st, 2nd-Year Results on BIEAP Website

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years on the website. Candidates who had appeared for the AP Inter 1st or 2nd-year exams can check their scores by visiting the official site of the BIEAP. Candidates can download the AP Manabadi Inter Results 2022 by logging in to their accounts.

The official website that the candidates are requested to visit to check the AP Intermediate Result 2022 for 1st and 2nd years is bie.ap.gov.in. The candidates have been eagerly waiting for the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) to release the Manabadi Inter Results 2022 AP and finally, the mark sheets are out for all the students.