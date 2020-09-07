Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, NTA Gears up to Conduct NEET UG 2020

In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12.

Entry and exit of candidates will be staggered. Additional arrangements have been made so that candidates are socially distanced while waiting inside the exam centre.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 2 September, released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.