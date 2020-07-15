Radio, Buddies & More: Alternatives For Students Without Internet

With the need for social distancing, it has become difficult to physically reopen schools. When schools in Israel reopened, clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported – and all schools had to be closed again. Thus, keeping schools closed is a wise option.

The current situation has certainly increased the demand for virtual learning and in the same direction, the Government of Maharashtra has announced the beginning of a new academic year for state board schools with online classes.

While it seems like a logical decision, especially in Maharashtra which accounts for 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in India, it does not account for digital disparity. Not all students have access to smartphones/internet and therefore, it is imperative to find alternatives to online learning so that all students are able to access education.