Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanHow should students deal with the stress of pending board exams and delayed college admissions? How to go about timing online classes? are students exposed to too much of the internet? The Quint spoke to Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, to understand how the going can be made easy for students during the coronavirus pandemic.Students are worried about exams and admissions. What should they do?"You focus on here and now. You study if your exam is about to come or whenever its about to come, like any other day. If your college was to start, you wait, may be learn a new skill, connect to people, pick up a hobby or two read something, do a few online courses keep your productivity on."How should online classes be held?"I've always asked teachers to not keep too many online classes and to keep gaps between them. During this gap, students should be encouraged to take breaks so that don't suffer from digital fatigue. Parents should ensure that when students take a break instead of staying glued to the TV or mobile phones they should indulge in stimulating activities like music, board games or simply spend time with family."Online Teaching Amid COVID-19 Brings Out Digital Divide in SocietyAs students spend more time online, is cyber-awareness the need of the hour?"It's important to discuss safe online behaviour in schools like how to maintain privacy and avoid conversation with strangers. Apart from this, it is also important to address online etiquette where students are discouraged from trolling, abuse, and cyber-bullying negativity."Is excessive information of coronavirus creating a sense of fear among students?"In households where parents and relatives indulge in excessive discussions on numbers, news and social media chatter on coronavirus, it is obvious that children will be stressed about coronavirus. In households where parents don't talk about coronavirus continuously, but utilise the information to teach kids about their responsibilities and safeguards, students would be less stressed."Unable to Access Online Classes, Gifted Kerala Student Kills Self What are the signs of anxiety?"Changes in behaviour like keeping aloof, short-temper, lack of interest in talking to friends, dullness in lifestyle, disturbed sleep and changes in appetite – if children show these symptoms continuously, parents should talk it out and encourage children and imbibe a sense of positivity within them. But if things don't settle, parents may consult an expert."