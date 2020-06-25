For the first time in its 62-year-old history, the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay will begin a fresh academic year without any students on campus, as it scraps face-to- face lectures for the remaining part of 2020, reports The Indian Express.According to the report, making an announcement late on Wednesday, 25 June, the premier institute’s Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said that the upcoming semester would be taught “purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well being of the students”.He also said that the decision was taken to avoid any further delay.“The COVID pandemic has made us at IIT Bombay rethink the way we impart education to our students. To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay, we are planning on extensive online classes details of which will be informed to all students in due course of time.”Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT-BAccording to the report, in a Facebook post, Chaudhari said that he did not want any single student to miss out on online classes due to lack of money, while adding that about Rs 5 crore is needed to support students from economically weak backgrounds.“Our alumni have committed a good amount of support, but that is not enough for all these needy students and I solicit through this message your donations, however small it may be,” Chaudhuri reportedly wrote. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.