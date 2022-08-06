Dhanbad Judge Death: Convicts Sentenced to Rigorous Life Imprisonment Till Death
Judge Uttam Anand was hit by an autorickshaw while on morning jog around 5:30 am on 28 July 2021.
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Jharkhand's Dhanbad sentenced an autorickshaw driver and his associate to rigorous life imprisonment until death in connection with the murder of a Dhanbad civil court judge in July last year.
CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak found both accused guilty, and the bench announced a fine of Rs 20,000 each for both, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Dhanbad civil court judge Uttam Anand was hit by autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma while on morning jog around 5:30 am on 28 July 2021, and Anand succumbed to his injuries the same day.
CCTV footage showed Anand being hit from behind by the three-wheeler, which fled the spot after the accident.
Both accused were sentenced to seven years imprisonment and an additional fine amounting to Rs 10,000 each, under IPC Section 201, which pertains to concealing evidence of offence and providing false information in order to protect an offender.
Both sentences will run concurrently.
The court has also directed the Dhanbad District Services Legal Authority (DLSA) that the judge's kin be awarded an appropriate amount as compensation.
Defence lawyer Kumar Bimelendu told reporters that Judge Anand's death was accidental, and that the CBI had "concocted the murder theory." He added that they would challenge the verdict in a higher court.
(With inputs from PTI.)
