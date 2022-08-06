Dhanbad Judge Death: Convicts Sentenced to Rigorous Life Imprisonment Till Death

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Jharkhand's Dhanbad sentenced an autorickshaw driver and his associate to rigorous life imprisonment until death in connection with the murder of a Dhanbad civil court judge in July last year.

CBI court judge Rajnikant Pathak found both accused guilty, and the bench announced a fine of Rs 20,000 each for both, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dhanbad civil court judge Uttam Anand was hit by autorickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his associate Rahul Verma while on morning jog around 5:30 am on 28 July 2021, and Anand succumbed to his injuries the same day.

CCTV footage showed Anand being hit from behind by the three-wheeler, which fled the spot after the accident.