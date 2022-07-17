Dhanbad Police Arrests News 11 Bharat Owner for Extortion & Criminal Conspiracy

Dhanbad police, on Sunday, 17 July, arrested Arup Chatterjee, owner of a regional Hindi News channel News 11 Bharat, under the charges of extortion, blackmailing, and criminal conspiracy.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on 27 June under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code at Govindpur police station on the complaint of a business person Rakesh Kumar, 40.