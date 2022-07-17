Dhanbad Police Arrests News 11 Bharat Owner for Extortion & Criminal Conspiracy
An FIR was lodged against Arup Chatterjee on 27 June under 10 sections of the IPC at Govindpur police station.
Dhanbad police, on Sunday, 17 July, arrested Arup Chatterjee, owner of a regional Hindi News channel News 11 Bharat, under the charges of extortion, blackmailing, and criminal conspiracy.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on 27 June under 10 sections of the Indian Penal Code at Govindpur police station on the complaint of a business person Rakesh Kumar, 40.
Rakesh Kumar has accused Arup of causing him mental stress and threatening him with calls from various numbers in the FIR. He has accused News 11 Bharat of broadcasting a fake news video against him. Kumar has alleged that Arup tried to extort Rs 11 lakh from him through a news reporter in his team.
"When I said no, I was asked to look at the state of other businessmen who refused to give in. If you don't want to be ruined, give my reporter whatever you can right now. After several threats I gave the reporter Rs 6 lakh," said the FIR, "despite this they ran the fake video again."
The FIR has been registered under sections 193, 386, 387, 418, 420, 468, 469, 500, 503 and 120B. Arup Chatterjee has now been arrested and investigations are underway.
