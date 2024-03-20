Delhi HC Seeks ED's Response On Delhi CM Kejriwal's Plea Against 9 Summons

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the petition raises questions, including whether a political party is subject to the anti-money laundering law.

Furthermore, in his reply to the court's question about the AAP leader's absence from the summons, the senior advocate said that protection from coercive action is necessary due to the agency's clear intent to apprehend him during the elections around the corner.

Kejriwal has constantly refused to appear for the summons, calling them "illegal".