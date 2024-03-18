Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons in Delhi Jal Board Case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 18 March, in the alleged Delhi Jal Board case, according to a report by news agency IANS.

The party further questioned why the ED sends summons when bail has been granted by the court. "Why does the BJP want to contest elections hiding behind the ED when Kejriwal is repeatedly sent summons despite bail from the court?" said AAP.