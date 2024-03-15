AAP Withdraws Guwahati Candidate To Support United Opposition Forum

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Assam unit withdrew its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency on Friday, 15 March, for opposition unity, to defeat the ruling BJP nominee.
In the party's post on X (formally Twitter), they said, "AAP withdraws its candidate from Assam's Guwahati Lok Sabha seat so that anti-BJP votes do not split. AAP appeals to Congress to reciprocate and withdraw their candidature from these two seats, or it would mean that Congress wants the BJP to win these two seats."
The AAP has urged Congress to reconsider its decision and withdraw its candidates from the Dibrugarh and Sonitpur seats.
The Congress and AAP, both part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), have been involved in a rift, with members announcing candidates against each other in various constituencies.
In its statement, the AAP expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress for naming its candidates for three seats, whereas the former had also announced its nominees.
The AAP alleged that Congress is not reciprocating its efforts to defeat the BJP-led NDA in Assam despite making 'adjustments and sacrifices' in various states.
(With PTI Inputs)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)