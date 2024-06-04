Daman and Diu Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Daman and Diu was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Daman and Diu are Lalubhai Babubhai Patel (BJP) and Ketan Dahyabhai Patel (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Daman and Diu seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Daman and Diu seat was won by BJP candidate Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, while Congress candidate Ketan Dahyabhai Patel had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Daman and Diu constituency was won by BJP candidate Patel Lalubhai Babubhai and Congress candidate Ketan Dahyabhai Patel was the runner-up.