Daman and Diu Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Daman and Diu was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Daman and Diu are Lalubhai Babubhai Patel (BJP) and Ketan Dahyabhai Patel (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Daman and Diu seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Daman and Diu seat was won by BJP candidate Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, while Congress candidate Ketan Dahyabhai Patel had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Daman and Diu constituency was won by BJP candidate Patel Lalubhai Babubhai and Congress candidate Ketan Dahyabhai Patel was the runner-up.
Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The lone parliamentary seat of union territory of Daman and Diu went to polls in phase three on 7 May. According to final electoral roll of Election Commission of India, total number of electors in Daman and Diu were 1,34,189. Daman and Diu recorded a voter turnout of 68.7% in this Lok Sabha election.
