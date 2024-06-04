Dahod Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Dahod Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
Live Updates of Dahod Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
The polling for Dahod was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Dahod are Jaswantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor (BJP) and Dr. Prabhaben Kishorsinh Taviyad (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Dahod seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dahod seat was won by BJP candidate Jashvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor, while Congress candidate Katara Babubhai Khimabhai had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Dahod constituency was won by BJP candidate Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor and Congress candidate Taviyad Dr. Prabhaben Kishorsinh was the runner-up.
Assembly seats that fall under Dahod parliamentary constituency include Santrampur, Fatepura, Limkheda, Garbada, Devgadhbaria, Jhalod, Dahod.
Dahod is one of the Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat.
Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all 26 seats of Gujarat were scheduled to go to polls in phase three on 7 May. However, voting happened in just 25 seats because BJP the Surat seat unopposed after the nomination papers of Congress’ candidate in the constituency were rejected and all remaining candidates withdrew from the race.
Out of the remaining 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the state’s ruling party BJP is contesting on all of them. Congress and AAP have entered into an alliance as part of the INDIA bloc. According to the seat-sharing agreement between Congress and AAP, Congress fielded its candidates on twenty-three seats and AAP got the remaining two seats.
Gujarat's 25 seats recorded a voter turnout of just over 60% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, BJP made a clean sweep winning all the 26 seats. Similarly, in the previous Lok Sabha elections of 2014, BJP in a winning tide won the polls from all the 26 seats.
