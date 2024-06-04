Dadra and Nagar Haveli Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Dadra and Nagar Haveli was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Dadra and Nagar Haveli are Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai (BJP) and Ajit Ramjibhai Mahala (Congress).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was won by Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai, while BJP candidate Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency was won by BJP candidate Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai and Congress candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai was the runner-up.