Dadra and Nagar Haveli Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: With the counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections underway, the results for one of the biggest elections in the world are finally being declared.
Over seven thousand candidates are in the electoral fray to gain the mandate of over 900 million eligible voters across 543 constituencies spread across 28 states and 9 union territories. The voting for these parliamentary elections were held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June 2024. Now, it is time for the results.
The polling for Dadra and Nagar Haveli was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.
The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Dadra and Nagar Haveli are Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai (BJP) and Ajit Ramjibhai Mahala (Congress).
As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat was won by Independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai, while BJP candidate Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai had come in second place.
In 2014's General Elections, Dadra and Nagar Haveli constituency was won by BJP candidate Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai and Congress candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai was the runner-up.
The lone parliamentary seat of union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli went to polls in phase three on 7 May. According to final electoral roll of Election Commission of India, total number of electors in Dadra and Nagar Haveli were 2,83,024. Dadra and Nagar Haveli recorded a voter turnout of 72.5%.
