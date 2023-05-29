Sidhu Moose Wala's Murder: 1 Year Later, How 'Masterminds' Still Operate Freely

In the meantime, a person claiming to be Brar gave an interview to an independent YouTube channel.

A few weeks after his claim, Mann appeared to backtrack and said that Brar's status remains 'top secret'.

Till date, Goldy Brar's whereabouts are not known.

On 2 May 2023, in a purported Facebook post Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

While his involvement in the Tajpuryia killing is unconfirmed, it is clear that Brar remains free and is coordinating his criminal activities from abroad.