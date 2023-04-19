Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused Anmol Bishnoi Seen Partying With Popstars in US

In a video that has now gone viral, Sidhu Moose Wala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi was seeing partying along with Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann in Bakersfield, California. The video is said to be from 16 or 17 April. Subsequently, more videos surfaced.

Bishnoi is the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against Anmol but he has managed to travel across a number of countries and, at least from the video, seems to be safe and free in the United States.