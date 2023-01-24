Shraddha Walker Murder: 'Aftab Killed Her in Fit of Rage,' Says Delhi Police

The matter, however, only came to the fore in November 2022 and Poonawala was arrested. Initially, a missing complaint was filed in Mehrauli police station by Walker's father.

The police said that they have filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in connection with the case.

"The accused did not like that she had gone to meet another friend, hence he became violent and the incident took place," said Meenu Choudhary, Joint CP Southern Range.

Choudhary added, "The results of the narco test were in line with our investigation so far."