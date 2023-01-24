Shraddha Walker Murder: 'Aftab Killed Her in Fit of Rage,' Says Delhi Police
The Joint CP said, "The results of the narco test were in line with our investigation so far."
The Delhi Police in a press briefing on Tuesday, 24 January said that Aaftab Poonawala murdered Shraddha Walker "in a fit ofrage after she went to meet a friend."
Walkar was killed in May 2022, allegedly by her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala, after which he chopped her body into multiple pieces and disposed them of in a jungle nearby over the course of the next few months.
The matter, however, only came to the fore in November 2022 and Poonawala was arrested. Initially, a missing complaint was filed in Mehrauli police station by Walker's father.
The police said that they have filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in connection with the case.
"The accused did not like that she had gone to meet another friend, hence he became violent and the incident took place," said Meenu Choudhary, Joint CP Southern Range.
Choudhary added, "The results of the narco test were in line with our investigation so far."
'Poonawalla Strangled Shraddha, Chopped Her Body Into Multiple Pieces'
The 6,629-page-long chargesheet has been filed under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet has oral evidences of over 150 witnesses, said the police.
As per the chargesheet that the chargesheet states that Poonawalla had strangled Shraddha and chopped her body into multiple pieces, reported The Indian Express.
The newspaper reported that police recorded statements by Walkar's friends and former colleagues with whom she had shared details of the alleged 'toxic' relationship. According to the police, the purported screenshots revealed that she had been beaten up during the course of the relationship multiple times.
How Was The Investigation Conducted?
Nine Teams were formed and SIT was made under the supervision of DCP South. Teams were sent to Himachal, Maharashtra and Harayana.
Meenu Choudhary said, "We used scientific methods during the investigation. The scene of crime was inspected by the crime team, FSL team. The physics and biology department conducted blood and bone tests. DNA tests were conducted too. We conducted tests in Hyderabad using advanced techniques too. Apart from this, polygraph and narco analysis and voice sample tests were conducted too.”
'Digital Devices Analysed'
Choudhary added, "We had a separate dedicated team to analyse the CCTV footage, taken from Gurgaon and Delhi. Among the digital items, mobile, cameras, laptops and social media and service apps were analysed."
A number of weapons were used and some have been recovered, said the police.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.