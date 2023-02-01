'Pragmatic', 'Social Sector Needs More': What Experts Think About Budget 2023

Income tax relief, a push for digital infrastructure in agriculture, green policies, and capital outlay for railways were some of the major highlights of Union Budget 2023, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February.

The last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government is being touted as "middle-class friendly" and "inclusive," which would further India's growth in 'amrit kaal'.

But what do experts across various sectors think about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget? Here's a look: