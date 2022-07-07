Ola Likely To Lay Off up to 500 Employees in Cost-Cutting Exercise: Report

Ride-hailing platform Ola is likely to lay off up to 500 employees across departments as it aims to cut costs amid a challenging funding environment and a delay in listing plans.

According to a report by news agency IANS, senior executives at the SoftBank-backed company have been tasked with identifying team members who can be asked to leave based on performance.

The company is reportedly aiming at "leaner and consolidated teams" to keep its "strong profitability intact."

Ola presently employs close to 1,100 people in its ride-hailing operation.

The company had shut down its used vehicle business Ola Cars as well as its quick-commerce business, Ola Dash, last month.

Ola Cars was shut down within one year of its launch, as the company shifted focus on its electric two-wheeler and car verticals.