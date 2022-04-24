Ola Recalls 1,441 Electric Scooters Amid Multiple Fire Incidents: Report

Ola electric is set to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers, amid a rise in the incidents of their vehicles catching fire, according to the company's statement, accessed by PTI.

The statement comes in the backdrop of an incident that occurred on March 26 in Pune, when Ola's S1 Pro electric scooter burst into flames.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, according to the firm, and initial reports indicate that it was an isolated incident.