Ola Recalls 1,441 Electric Scooters Amid Multiple Fire Incidents: Report
The statement comes amid widespread incidents of electric scooters catching fire across the country
Ola electric is set to recall 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers, amid a rise in the incidents of their vehicles catching fire, according to the company's statement, accessed by PTI.
The statement comes in the backdrop of an incident that occurred on March 26 in Pune, when Ola's S1 Pro electric scooter burst into flames.
The investigation into the fire is still ongoing, according to the firm, and initial reports indicate that it was an isolated incident.
Ola in a statement to PTI said, "As a pre-emptive measure, we will be conducting a detailed diagnostic and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles."
According to PTI, the company also claimed that their battery systems comply with and are tested for AIS 156, the most recently proposed standard for India, as well as the European standard ECE 136.
Several incidences of electric two-wheelers catching fire have recently occurred around the country, prompting companies to recall their vehicles.
Two people lost their lives in a similar incident in Vellore on 25 March, when their Okinawa electric scooter caught fire.
E scooter manufacturing companies, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV have already recalled over 3,000 units and 2,000 units respectively, as reported by PTI.
The government has also formed a panel to investigate the fires, and corporations have been warned that if they are proven to be guilty, they will face fines.
(With inputs from PTI)
