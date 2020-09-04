Japanese Group SoftBank Assembling Bidders for TikTok in India

According to ETtech, SoftBank, in the United States, brought in Walmart Inc as the main investor in a group of bidders. This group also included Google parent company Alphabet Inc.

However, that plan didn’t work out either as Trump administration demanded that a US technology company lead the investment and Google pulled out, ETtech’s sources said. Walmart, thereby, joined a bid led by Microsoft Corp.

Which group SoftBank is currently working with in US is not very clear at the moment, informed ETtech.