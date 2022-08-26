Adani Group Rejects NDTV's Claim Of SEBI Approval Needed For Share Acquisition

Adani group on Friday, 26 August, rejected NDTV's assertion that SEBI's approval is necessary to acquire interests in RRPR, saying the promoter entity is not a part of the regulator's order that restrained Prannoy and Radhika Roy from accessing the securities market.

Terming the contentions raised by RRPR as "baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit", VCPL said the holding firm is "bound to immediately perform its obligation and allot the equity shares" as specified in the Warrant Exercise Notice.