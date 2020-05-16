Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing a press conference at 4 pm on Saturday, 16 May, on the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The FM will be laying down the fourth tranche of the package, having already detailed a part of the package in three tranches announced over the last three days.Sitharaman has been detailing measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mitigate the damage done by the coronavirus-induced lockdown since 25 March.Measures Announced So FarOn Friday, FM Sitharaman announced 11 measures, of which eight relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the remaining three pertain to governance and administrative reform.FM Announces Rs 1L Cr for Agri Infra, Rs 20k Cr for FisheriesSome of the key announcements made were that the government would allocate Rs 1 lakh crore for farm gate infrastructure, the introduction of a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (MFE), and the launch of a Rs 20,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for development of marine and inland fisheries. This programme is expected to provide 55 lakh people with employment.In her second press conference to explain the economic package, Sitharaman had shared relief measures for the migrant workers, farmers, street vendors, and marginal traders.Introducing national portability cards under the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme, the Finance Minister said workers in any part of the the country can avail of ration.Among the major announcements, Sitharaman set out a Rs 5,000 special credit facility for nearly 50 lakh street vendors, free food grains supply to all migrant workers for the next two months and Rs 30,000 crores additional emergency working capital funding through NABARD to farmers.On Wednesday, in the first tranche of economic relief measures, the FM had announced six relief measures for MSMEs including several categories of collateral free loans, raised investment limits for micro enterprises and relief measures for taxpayers and real estate as a part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package.PM Modi had announced the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' which is estimated to be around 10 percent of the country’s GDP on Tuesday, 12 May.Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Hails Measures by FM, Oppn Raises Questions We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.