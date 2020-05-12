PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, 12 May, a day after his meeting with state chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown.On Monday, Modi held his fifth video conference with the chief ministers."The lockdown measures needed in the first phase were not needed in the second phase. Measures of the third phase are not needed in fourth," Modi was quoted as saying, as he asked the CMs to share by 15 May, a broad strategy on how they want to deal with the lockdown regime in their states, according to PTI.According to a government statement, Modi told the CMs that they must all plan for a new world reality, saying that the new way of life would be on the principle of 'from an individual to whole of humanity'.Apart from the chief ministers, Cabinet ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were also present at the meeting.India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown till 17 May to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. While certain relaxations have been granted for areas falling under green and orange zones, most restrictions continue in the red zones.Curbs had recently been eased to allow the movement of migrant labourers stranded across the country back to their homes via buses and ‘shramik’ trains.From Tuesday, the Railways Ministry also restarted its passenger train operations with 30 return journeys to begin with. A detailed schedule was released by the ministry on Monday for these “special trains”, with some running daily, and others triweekly, biweekly or weekly.The country has recorded over 70,000 coronavirus cases and 2,293 deaths so far, according to the Health Ministry data.Amid Lockdown, Railways Starts Select Trains: Here’s the List We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.