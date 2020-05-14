Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address her second press conference at 4 pm on Thursday, 14 May, giving further details about the economic package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.On Wednesday, Sitharaman had announced various relief measures for MSMEs, including several categories of collateral-free loans, raised investment limits for micro enterprises, as well as relief measures for taxpayers and real estate as part of the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ package.Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) India does not mean India has to be an isolationist country, Sitharaman had said during the briefing.In an address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi had announced the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' – an economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a ‘self-reliant’ India. He said that the package, estimated to be around 10 percent of the GDP, is intended to help fight the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.Atmanirbhar Bharat Yet a Dream, No Strategy Devised: Rathin Roy We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.