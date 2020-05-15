In her third consecutive press briefing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays down the third tranche of the 20 lakh crore economic package announced under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ for agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries and other allied activities.“I will be announcing 11 measures today, of which eight of them relate to strengthening infrastructure, capacities and building better logistics, while the rest three will pertain to governance and administrative reforms,” she said.“Government to immediately create a Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for farm gate infrastructure for farmers,” Sitharaman announced.Reiterating the steps taken by the Modi government during the lockdown for agriculture and dairy sector, Sitharaman said, “During lockdown period Minimum Support Price purchases of amount more than Rs 74,300 crores and PM Kisan fund transfer of Rs 18,700 crores were done.”Sitharaman has been announcing measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to mitigate the damage done by the coronavirus-induced lockdown since 25 March.In her second press conference, on Thursday, Sitharaman shared further details on the second tranche of relief measures for the migrant workers, farmers, street vendors, and marginal traders.Rs 5,000 Special Credit Facility for Street Vendors: FM SitharamanIntroducing national portability cards under the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme, Sitharaman said workers in any part of the the country can avail ration.Among the major announcements, Sitharaman stated Rs 5,000 special credit facility for nearly 50 lakh street vendors, free food grains supply to all migrant workers for the next two months and Rs 30,000 crores additional emergency working capital funding through NABARD to farmers.PM Lauds FM’s ‘Boosting’ Measures; Opposition Says ‘Jumla’ Package We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.