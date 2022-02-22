Hijab Row: Petitioner Alleges Her Brother Attacked, Restaurant Vandalised
'My brother was brutally attacked by a mob.. because I continue to stand for My Hijab... MY RIGHT,' Shifa tweeted
One of the petitioners in the hijab case in the Karnataka High Court, Hazra Shifa, has alleged that miscreants belonging to the Sangh Parivar attacked her brother on the night of Monday, 21 February, and damaged the restaurant owned by her father in Udupi.
In a series of tweets, Shifa demanded that a case be filed against the attackers. "My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can't I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons (sic)," she tweeted.
Shifa says her 20-year-old brother, Saif, has been admitted to Hitech Hospital in Udupi.
The Attack on Saif
Masood Manna, a member of the Campus Front of India (CFI) who is known to Shifa, claimed in a tweet that a mob of 150 people attacked Saif.
"He was a victim as his sister @hazra_shifa is still fighting for her rights, her #Hijab. Not only students but families' lives are at stake as well. Stringent action must be taken! (sic)," Manna wrote.Masood Manna tweeted.
Speaking to TNM, Manna said that several people surrounded the restaurant around closing time and confronted Saif. After a brief altercation, they attacked Saif and broke the panes of the restaurant's windows, he alleged. The extent of Saif’s injuries is still unclear. A complaint has already been filed with the Malpe police station and further investigation is underway.
What is Happening Around the Hijab Row?
The full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice JM Khazi, and Justice Krishna S Dixit is hearing the case where Muslim girls and women are demanding that they be allowed to wear hijab inside classrooms. The bench is also examining whether the hijab is a fundamental right and an essential religious practice in Islam.
On Monday itself, the Karnataka government reiterated its stand that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam. Karnataka Advocate General (AG) Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the high court that the petitioners have not given any material to show that it is an essential practice.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
