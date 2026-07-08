How Bengal's New 'Anti-Goonda' Laws Could Criminalise Political Dissent

At face value, the twin “anti-goonda” Bills, now the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026 and subsequent West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Act, 2026 are a strict response to Bengal’s violent political landscape, which since the rule of the CPI(M) has included a necessary nexus between local strongmen and the ruling party.

Yet, a thorough read reveals an asymmetric process of identifying, justifying and adjudicating the threat of “goondas,” with gaps in the policy leaving room for punitive misuse against political opposition in West Bengal.

While the association between party and muscle men began with the Left, muscle men had become integral to Trinamool’s consolidation of power since 2011. Without the ideological discipline of the Left cadre, the Trinamool depended on this network of local strongmen for both campaigning, maintaining chains of patronage and stifling competition from the opposition.