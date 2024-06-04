Anantnag-Rajouri Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

While Jammu and Kashmir's three prominent parties, NC, PDP, and Congress, are members of the INDIA alliance, only NC and Congress have entered into a seat-sharing agreement in the state. The Farooq Abdullah-led NC is contesting on three seats of the Kashmir valley, Congress is competing from the two seats of Jammu. PDP fielded its candidates on the three seats of Kashmir, thereby fighting directly with NC on those seats. BJP is contesting just from the two seats of Jammu.



In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, five seats of Jammu & Kashmir went to polls across phases 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6. Notably, polling in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was delayed from phase three on 7 May to phase six on 25 May after ECI stated poor weather and connectivity barriers. The move incited significant controversy with both NC and PDP condemning the shift. This Lok Sabha elections also saw Kashmir's constituencies registering high voter turnouts after decades.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, which were held before the abrogation of Article 370, NC won all three seats of Kashmir, while BJP won both the seats from Jammu. In 2014's Lok Sabha elections, BJP won the same two seats of Jammu, but the situation was different in Kashmir with PDP winning all three seats there.