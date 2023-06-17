AAP Calls Out 'Adipurush' For Cheap Language, Demands Apology From Makers

However, it's not just him or the AAP. Congress party’s Supriya Shrinate also called out the film for doing a “business of religion,” saying that it used objectionable language.

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi also demanded an apology from the makers of Adipurush for the “pedestrian dialogues written for the movie, especially for Lord Hanuman.”

She took to Twitter to say,