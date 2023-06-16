ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Adipurush' FDFS: Here's What Fans Have to Say About Prabhas & Saif's Film

'Adipurush' FDFS: Here's What Fans Have to Say About Prabhas & Saif's Film

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on Ramayana.

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Om Raut's much-awaited movie Adipurush has released in theatres on 16 June. The film is based on Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

The Quint caught up with the audience at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to speak to them about why they wanted to watch this movie and whether they liked it or not.

Most the moviegoers said that they bought tickets for Adipurush for Prabhas. "Prabhas is a fantastic actor. I've seen a few films of his, so I am really excited for Adipurush," said a fan.

Another person added, "The trailer looked really nice, so I am hoping the movie will be equally good."

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan fans cheered for the actors and said that they are keeping their fingers crossed for the film.

Also Read

'Saif Steals The Show': Fans React to Prabhas & Saif's Final Adipurush Trailer

'Saif Steals The Show': Fans React to Prabhas & Saif's Final Adipurush Trailer
ADVERTISEMENT

Some also said that they were keen to see how the story of Ramayana has been adapted. While some liked the film, others were quite disappointed.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Saif Ali Khan   Prabhas   Kriti Sanon 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×