'Adipurush' FDFS: Here's What Fans Have to Say About Prabhas & Saif's Film

Om Raut's much-awaited movie Adipurush has released in theatres on 16 June. The film is based on Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

The Quint caught up with the audience at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to speak to them about why they wanted to watch this movie and whether they liked it or not.

Most the moviegoers said that they bought tickets for Adipurush for Prabhas. "Prabhas is a fantastic actor. I've seen a few films of his, so I am really excited for Adipurush," said a fan.

Another person added, "The trailer looked really nice, so I am hoping the movie will be equally good."

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan fans cheered for the actors and said that they are keeping their fingers crossed for the film.